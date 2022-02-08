Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.55. 3,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iris Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

