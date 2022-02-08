Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,143 shares.The stock last traded at $32.59 and had previously closed at $32.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -362.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

