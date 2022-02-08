iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $12.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

