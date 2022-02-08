Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

