IoTeX Hits One Day Volume of $278.51 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $278.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00256336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.