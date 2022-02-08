Ionic Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,288 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises approximately 2.6% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 402,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,423,559. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

