Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.