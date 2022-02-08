Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 21,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,527. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

