Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 22,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,917 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

FEZ stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

