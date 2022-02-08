Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (FRA: SY1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – Symrise was given a new €111.00 ($127.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/31/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($143.68) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/25/2022 – Symrise was given a new €131.00 ($150.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €126.00 ($144.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($158.62) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Symrise was given a new €141.00 ($162.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($132.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Symrise was given a new €146.00 ($167.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – Symrise was given a new €137.00 ($157.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €145.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/15/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($132.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise stock traded down €0.85 ($0.98) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €103.20 ($118.62). 260,301 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.17. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($65.47) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($84.46).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

