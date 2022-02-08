Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,830. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

