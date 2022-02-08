Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKQ stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

