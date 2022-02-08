Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,123,394 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,832,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,435,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.