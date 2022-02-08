Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,792,426 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,615,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,047,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,545,000 after buying an additional 1,960,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AVTR opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

