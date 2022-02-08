Invesco Ltd. Sells 230,414 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,540,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day moving average is $445.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

