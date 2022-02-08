Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,275,366 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,360,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,275,366 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,048,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 61.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 42,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

