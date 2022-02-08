Invesco Ltd. Purchases 564,754 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $931,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

CZR opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

