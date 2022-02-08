Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,329,670 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,359,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,990 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,748. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

