Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $829,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 3,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $285.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.39 and a 200 day moving average of $340.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.