Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 190661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

