InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Up 1.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $150,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

