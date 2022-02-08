International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 657 ($8.88). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.79), with a volume of 71,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 697.27. The firm has a market cap of £267.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 684 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,874.24).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

