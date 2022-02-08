Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $156.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.22.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 1,795,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,567,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $140,429,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

