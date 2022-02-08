Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $156.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.22.
Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 1,795,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,567,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $140,429,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
