Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,256,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 868,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Intel worth $1,132,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $101,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

