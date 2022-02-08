IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 670 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 479.60 ($6.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 548.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,724.14). Insiders bought a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $2,005,897 in the last three months.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

