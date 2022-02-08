Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intapp stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

