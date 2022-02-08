Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Insulet stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.41. 4,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average is $280.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -538.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.