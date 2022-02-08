Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.60. 970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Get Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) by 8,923.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,606 shares during the period. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 23.05% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.