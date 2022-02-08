Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $12,893.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00105606 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,609,529 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.