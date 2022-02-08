Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,875 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.