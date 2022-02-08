Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 4,480 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $421,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,092,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,892. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.