Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

Shares of CRVL traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.31. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

