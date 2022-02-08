Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 16,670 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

BLFS opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 479,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.