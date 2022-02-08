Insider Buying: finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Sam Smith acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($146,720.76).

LON FCAP opened at GBX 31 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. finnCap Group plc has a one year low of GBX 20.25 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £55.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. finnCap Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

