Insider Buying: Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Alfred Poe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FARM opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

