Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 12,935 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

