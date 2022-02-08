Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $23.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 19.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 113,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

