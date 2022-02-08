Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

