Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Stock Position Boosted by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000.

BNOV stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

