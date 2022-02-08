Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.41 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

