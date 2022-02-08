ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Lowered to €14.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

ING Groep stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

