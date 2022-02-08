Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 22,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,823. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.11.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
