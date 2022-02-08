Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 22,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,823. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 277.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 174,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

