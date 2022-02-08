Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($26.25).
LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,783 ($24.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,650.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.98.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
