ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $8.01. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 8,484 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of 807.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

