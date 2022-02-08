Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $20,974,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $355.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

