Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $196.36 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

