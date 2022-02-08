Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.36 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

