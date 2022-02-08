Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPWR stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.02. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

