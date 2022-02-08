Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL) Insider Buys A$70,000.00 in Stock

Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL) insider Brian Rodan purchased 500,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($49,645.39).

Brian Rodan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iceni Gold alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Brian Rodan purchased 503,500 shares of Iceni Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,854.00 ($87,130.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 21.08 and a quick ratio of 20.87.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iceni Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iceni Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.