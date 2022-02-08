HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Cap of $93.08 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $93.08 million and approximately $541,152.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 52% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107680 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

